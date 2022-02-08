Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 15,295 Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,295 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.18% of Buckle worth $3,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 77.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 16,629 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,835,000 after buying an additional 133,294 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 79.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,653,000 after buying an additional 121,273 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the third quarter worth about $1,911,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle in the third quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $37.24 on Tuesday. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.26 and a 1 year high of $57.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.66. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Buckle had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $319.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This is an increase from Buckle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is 29.23%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Buckle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sidoti assumed coverage on Buckle in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

