Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 17,962 Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,692 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,962 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in NIO were worth $4,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of NIO by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIO by 38.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of NIO by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 12,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIO by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. 29.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO stock opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. Nio Inc – has a 52 week low of $19.31 and a 52 week high of $64.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $37.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.23 and a beta of 2.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC raised their target price on NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $37.70 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NIO in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

