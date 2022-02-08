Macquarie Group Ltd. Acquires 32,609 Shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 10.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339,976 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 32,609 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of NOV worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. qPULA Trading Management LP increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 12,456 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 27,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 417,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,955 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NOV opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $11.46 and a one year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.67. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.95.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05). NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of NOV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of NOV from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Griffin Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.55.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

