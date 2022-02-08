Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 10,276 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Helmerich & Payne worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after acquiring an additional 166,298 shares in the last quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beddow Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 6,975 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 535,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,672,000 after acquiring an additional 10,701 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 509,635 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 37,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,447,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200 day moving average of $27.96. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.26.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 8.10% and a negative net margin of 22.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently -34.84%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.28.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

