Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 38,578 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 29.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 171,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,578 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.14% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 57,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,591,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 231,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,257,000 after buying an additional 12,990 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,624,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,050,000 after purchasing an additional 382,005 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

EPRT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.71.

NYSE EPRT opened at $25.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.87. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.74 and a 52 week high of $32.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 167.74%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

