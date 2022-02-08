Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 44,283 Shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,213 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,283 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.21% of Criteo worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 89.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 823,009 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $16,485,000 after buying an additional 389,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Criteo by 716.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,877 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 6,035 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Criteo by 2.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,836 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Criteo in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,891,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total value of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Criteo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. TheStreet upgraded Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Criteo from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRTO opened at $35.54 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 0.99. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

