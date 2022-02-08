Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,210 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Copart were worth $4,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Copart by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,924,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $960,529,000 after acquiring an additional 478,417 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Copart by 32.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,041,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $796,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,685 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,888,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $537,989,000 after acquiring an additional 157,042 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in Copart by 15.7% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,528,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $333,362,000 after acquiring an additional 343,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Copart in the second quarter worth $300,576,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Copart from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Copart has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.25.

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $128.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.92 and a 12-month high of $161.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.92 and a beta of 1.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The business services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $810.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.23 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.25% and a return on equity of 28.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copart, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 69,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.63, for a total transaction of $10,324,470.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.18% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

