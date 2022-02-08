Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,098 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $4,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 116.4% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 5,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 61.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,267,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $11,171,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth about $259,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of FRT opened at $122.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $90.16 and a 12 month high of $140.51. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Company Profile

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

