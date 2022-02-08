Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,744 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Goosehead Insurance worth $4,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSHD. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 277.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,213,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,496,000 after buying an additional 171,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 18,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 515.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 11,244 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GSHD shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $154.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Goosehead Insurance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.00.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 5,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.87, for a total value of $724,093.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 23,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $3,162,099.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 93,237 shares of company stock valued at $12,842,969 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSHD opened at $94.75 on Tuesday. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1 year low of $78.86 and a 1 year high of $181.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.35, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.15.

About Goosehead Insurance

Goosehead Insurance, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of independent personal lines insurance agency. It operates through the Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel segments. The Corporate Channel segment consists of company-owned and financed operations with employees who are hired, trained, and managed by the company.

