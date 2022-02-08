Macquarie Group Ltd. Decreases Stake in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,305 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $4,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter worth $149,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,224,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 43.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,200,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,281,000 after buying an additional 364,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Zscaler by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $295.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group raised shares of Zscaler from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $380.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. boosted their target price on shares of Zscaler from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $330.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.32.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.94, for a total transaction of $6,178,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.32, for a total value of $554,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,267 shares of company stock worth $20,935,472. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $262.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $283.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52 week low of $157.03 and a 52 week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.83 billion, a PE ratio of -121.16 and a beta of 0.86.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $230.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.33 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 45.93% and a negative net margin of 39.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.32 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

