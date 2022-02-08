Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $4.33 Million Stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,860 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of APA worth $4,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,228,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,564,000 after acquiring an additional 125,520 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in APA by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 318,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,024,000 after buying an additional 43,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in APA by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,621,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,079,000 after buying an additional 379,374 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its holdings in APA by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 68,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,000 after buying an additional 20,772 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in APA by 46.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,344,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,068,000 after buying an additional 428,164 shares during the period. 86.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get APA alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on APA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on APA from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price objective on APA from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.47.

APA stock opened at $34.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.79, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. APA Co. has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $36.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

About APA

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA).

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.