Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $4.35 Million Stock Holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,540 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 104,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $40.93 on Tuesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $49.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.82. The company has a market capitalization of $18.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.44.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WPM. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James set a $55.00 price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.88.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

