Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) by 25.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,606 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 130,396 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 0.39% of Alphatec worth $4,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 93,545 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 32,557 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 341.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,529 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,859 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Alphatec by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 36,615 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Loop Capital started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Alphatec in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.57.

Shares of ATEC stock opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.07 and a twelve month high of $19.36. The company has a market cap of $983.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.71.

In other Alphatec news, major shareholder Paul Segal bought 67,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.09 per share, with a total value of $681,034.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick Miles bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $585,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 152,862 shares of company stock worth $1,663,331 and sold 40,504 shares worth $483,899. 34.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alphatec

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.