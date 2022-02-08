Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $4.96 Million Stake in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 423,698 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,490 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.32% of Community Health Systems worth $4,958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 141,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 5.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 101,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 37.7% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Community Health Systems by 14.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 13,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. 79.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CYH opened at $11.52 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 3.91, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.72. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.89 and a 52-week high of $17.04.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Bank of America upgraded Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Community Health Systems from $12.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

