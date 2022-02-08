Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) by 35.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 172,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 45,177 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $3,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Cameco by 663.5% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 1,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 28.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cameco alerts:

NYSE:CCJ opened at $19.94 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.95. Cameco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -284.82 and a beta of 0.88.

CCJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Cameco from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Cameco from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cameco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corp. engages in the provision of uranium. The company operates through the following segments: Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment involves the exploration for, mining, milling, purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment involves the refining, conversion and fabrication of uranium concentrate and the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.