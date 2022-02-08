Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 29.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,413 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 41,512 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $4,398,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,052,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 50,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 62,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on IVZ shares. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

Invesco stock opened at $22.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.66, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.19. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $20.25 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The asset manager reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 23.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.67%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

