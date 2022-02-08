Macquarie Group Ltd. Increases Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,039 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $4,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KR. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at $32,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kroger during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Kroger by 686.7% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR opened at $44.67 on Tuesday. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $50.15. The stock has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KR. Bank of America raised shares of Kroger from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kroger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.44.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

