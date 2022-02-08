Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its holdings in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 52,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,858 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $4,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 687,861 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Ameren by 1.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,362,283 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $989,477,000 after acquiring an additional 121,962 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Ameren by 5.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,884,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,626,000 after acquiring an additional 268,911 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 3.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,783,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,500,000 after acquiring an additional 180,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Ameren by 9.2% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,693,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,568,000 after acquiring an additional 226,788 shares during the last quarter. 75.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

In other news, CEO Warner L. Baxter sold 57,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.31, for a total transaction of $4,976,670.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Ameren Co. has a twelve month low of $69.79 and a twelve month high of $90.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.90.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

