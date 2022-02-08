Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,424 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.18% of Palomar worth $3,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,517,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,309,000 after purchasing an additional 148,052 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Palomar by 102.5% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,394,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,332,000 after buying an additional 1,211,923 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Palomar by 6.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,975,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,087,000 after buying an additional 115,878 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Palomar during the second quarter valued at $126,140,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Palomar by 7.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,089,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,241,000 after buying an additional 76,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Heath A. Fisher sold 7,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.51, for a total value of $656,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Christianson sold 1,500 shares of Palomar stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.36, for a total value of $102,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,120 in the last ninety days. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLMR stock opened at $54.66 on Tuesday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.01 and a 1-year high of $115.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56 and a beta of -0.06.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded Palomar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palomar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palomar currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Palomar Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the residential and commercial earthquake markets in earthquake-exposed states such as California, Oregon, Washington and states with exposure to the New Madrid Seismic Zone. It offers property and casualty insurance.

