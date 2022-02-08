Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. cut its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGT. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,566,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 334,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT opened at $414.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $437.13 and a 200 day moving average of $429.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $335.60 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.