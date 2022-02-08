Macquarie Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 24,906 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,112,000 after buying an additional 999,229 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,644,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $137,640,000 after buying an additional 390,397 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,055,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,329,000 after buying an additional 375,574 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $72,143,000 after buying an additional 359,156 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 497.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,398,000 after purchasing an additional 267,857 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $88.24 on Tuesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.63 and a 12-month high of $96.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.21.

Several research firms have recently commented on RHP. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

