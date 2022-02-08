Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 100,000 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.80% of FAST Acquisition Corp. II worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

NYSE:FZT opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73.

FAST Acquisition Corp. II focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

