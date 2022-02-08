Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 100,000 Shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of FAST Acquisition Corp. II (NYSE:FZT) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 1.80% of FAST Acquisition Corp. II worth $4,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
NYSE:FZT opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. FAST Acquisition Corp. II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.73.
About FAST Acquisition Corp. II
