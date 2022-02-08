Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 15,258 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,543 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,258 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $3,742,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 64,785 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,193,000 after purchasing an additional 24,340 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,276,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 413,419 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,451,000 after purchasing an additional 27,142 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 70,039 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 2,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total value of $128,511.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WBA shares. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.15.

Shares of WBA opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.62 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.67 and a 200-day moving average of $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

