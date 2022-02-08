Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases New Position in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 477,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 6.31% of Frontier Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRON. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $146,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000.

Shares of FRON stock opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.73. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $10.78.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

