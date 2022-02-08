Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $4,296,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,808,368 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,206,465,000 after acquiring an additional 766,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,528,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $983,312,000 after acquiring an additional 561,520 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,246,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $550,321,000 after acquiring an additional 308,449 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,424,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,546,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $233,256,000 after acquiring an additional 204,939 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic stock opened at $44.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.64. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 6.40%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.81.

About Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.