Macquarie Group Ltd. Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 123,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 102,206 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,362,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $486,347,000 after purchasing an additional 252,210 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,726,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $356,906,000 after purchasing an additional 68,900 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Corning by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,760,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $276,489,000 after purchasing an additional 328,149 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,299,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $156,891,000 after purchasing an additional 514,784 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Corning by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,947,697 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $161,461,000 after purchasing an additional 59,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 13,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $559,573.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $632,137.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GLW stock opened at $42.20 on Tuesday. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.93 and a 12 month high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. The stock has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.53% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Corning’s payout ratio is 77.42%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

