Macquarie Group Ltd. Sells 3,256 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. reduced its stake in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,601 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,256 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in First Solar by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in First Solar by 3.8% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,559 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in First Solar by 1.6% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 8,783 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FSLR shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.95.

In other news, CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.82, for a total transaction of $68,030.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.36, for a total transaction of $48,816.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,003 shares of company stock worth $307,454 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

FSLR opened at $69.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.39 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.48.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

