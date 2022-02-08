Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes $4.64 Million Position in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Plum Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:PLMI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 480,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 1.20% of Plum Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I in the 2nd quarter valued at about $349,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $383,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $477,000. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PLMI opened at $9.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.72. Plum Acquisition Corp. I has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Plum Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in San Francisco, California.

