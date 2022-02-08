Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 109,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,072,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of DT Midstream as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DT Midstream by 119,632.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,797,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,789,542 shares during the period. Newport Trust Co bought a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,747,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,764,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,472,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in DT Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.63.

DTM opened at $51.63 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.68. DT Midstream, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $52.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.03 million. As a group, research analysts predict that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%.

DT Midstream Company Profile

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

