Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 69,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 113.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SMIN stock opened at $59.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.73. iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $40.25 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMIN).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.