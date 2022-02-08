Macquarie Group Ltd. Takes Position in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD)

Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Waldencast Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WALD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 486,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,768,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 4.75% of Waldencast Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waldencast Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,789,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $740,000. Berkley W R Corp purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Waldencast Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,990,000. 61.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:WALD opened at $9.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Waldencast Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.60 and a 1-year high of $11.32.

Waldencast Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify businesses in the beauty, personal care, and wellness sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in White Plains, New York.

