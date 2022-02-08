Macquarie Group Ltd. Trims Stock Position in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lessened its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 359,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 29,248 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in PG&E were worth $3,455,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PG&E by 1.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after purchasing an additional 322,300 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in PG&E by 20.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 18,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PG&E by 1.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 139,474,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,418,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,880 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in PG&E by 50.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,880,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 629,097 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. 60.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 40,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $483,600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PCG opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $13.19. The company has a market capitalization of $29.93 billion, a PE ratio of -55.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $12.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.98.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PG&E from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.17.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

