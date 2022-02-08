Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,097 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,302 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of Magna International worth $54,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Magna International by 18.8% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 13,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 192.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 286.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 1.7% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 8,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Magna International by 20.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 514,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,651,000 after buying an additional 88,137 shares in the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGA has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James set a $68.00 price target on shares of Magna International and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.40.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $80.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Magna International Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.65 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.34.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.85 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Magna International

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

