Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Holdings Boosted by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,061,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,242 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.57% of Magnite worth $57,717,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,722,000. Acuitas Investments LLC grew its position in Magnite by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 69,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Magnite by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,236,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,858,000 after purchasing an additional 52,144 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,083,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Magnite during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on MGNI shares. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $70.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magnite from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Macquarie lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magnite currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.10.

MGNI stock opened at $13.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.41 and a 1 year high of $64.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 686.34 and a beta of 2.28.

In related news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 20,000 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $364,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rachel Lam bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.15 per share, with a total value of $40,375.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

