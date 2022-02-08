Man Group (LON:EMG) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Man Group (LON:EMG)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by Barclays in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 235 ($3.18) price objective on the investment management company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.11% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on EMG. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Man Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 213.36 ($2.89).

Get Man Group alerts:

Shares of Man Group stock opened at GBX 197.30 ($2.67) on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 213.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 215.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79. Man Group has a twelve month low of GBX 140.90 ($1.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 242.50 ($3.28).

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.