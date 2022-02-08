Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,665,283 shares of the company’s stock after selling 208,454 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 1.03% of Maravai LifeSciences worth $130,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Maravai LifeSciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 9,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 9,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 171.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Maravai LifeSciences by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 7,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. 50.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Maravai LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ MRVI opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.16 and a 12 month high of $63.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 6.01 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.63.

Maravai LifeSciences (NASDAQ:MRVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.09. Maravai LifeSciences had a net margin of 22.69% and a return on equity of 109.36%. The firm had revenue of $204.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.68 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Maravai LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc, a life sciences company, provides products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics, novel vaccines, and support research on human diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's products address the key phases of biopharmaceutical development and include nucleic acids for diagnostic and therapeutic applications, antibody-based products to detect impurities during the production of biopharmaceutical products, and products to detect the expression of proteins in tissues of various species.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maravai LifeSciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Maravai LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maravai LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.