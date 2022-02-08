Marriott International (MAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $166.04 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $125.03 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.93 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.38 and a 200 day moving average of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.
In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $1,487,980. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.
Marriott International Company Profile
Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.
