Marriott International (MAR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $166.04 on Tuesday. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $125.03 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The stock has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.93 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $159.38 and a 200 day moving average of $151.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.35, for a total value of $83,961.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total transaction of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,404 shares of company stock worth $1,487,980. Insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.75.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

