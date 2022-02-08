Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.68) target price on shares of Marshalls in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 683.20 ($9.24).

Shares of LON MSLH opened at GBX 682.66 ($9.23) on Tuesday. Marshalls has a twelve month low of GBX 623 ($8.42) and a twelve month high of GBX 857 ($11.59). The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 695.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 731.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.97.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and stone products.

