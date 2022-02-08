Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) Shares Acquired by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Marten Transport, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRTN) by 134.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,100 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.08% of Marten Transport worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 557.3% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 116,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,942,000 after acquiring an additional 99,068 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 371.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 28,257 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 8.7% in the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 38,254 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Marten Transport by 6.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Marten Transport in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,777,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

MRTN stock opened at $16.53 on Tuesday. Marten Transport, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.90.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $266.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.20 million. Marten Transport had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 13.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marten Transport, Ltd. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio is 15.38%.

In other Marten Transport news, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.08, for a total value of $80,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Demorest sold 5,313 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total transaction of $88,461.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MRTN shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Marten Transport from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marten Transport from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 1st.

Marten Transport Profile

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

