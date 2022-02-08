Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 358,256 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 60,249 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $122,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,929,000 after buying an additional 53,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,272,000 after buying an additional 42,182 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after buying an additional 875,618 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $406,608,000 after buying an additional 31,330 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MLM opened at $372.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $413.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $391.26. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.57 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 20.94%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MLM. Citigroup upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 price target for the company. Stephens increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $452.60.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

