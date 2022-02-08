Martingale Asset Management L P Acquires 10,689 Shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK) by 32.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,623 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,689 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.26% of SmartFinancial worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 991,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 29,818 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,921 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of SmartFinancial by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,005 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 46,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 407,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMBK opened at $26.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.97. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $28.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.58 million, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 23.32% and a return on equity of 9.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is an increase from SmartFinancial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

SMBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on SmartFinancial from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered SmartFinancial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SmartFinancial in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised SmartFinancial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

SmartFinancial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through SmartBank. The firm manages branches and loan production offices in a footprint spanning East Tennessee, Southwest Alabama, the Florida Panhandle, and North Georgia. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial Real Estate; Consumer Real Estate; Construction and Land Development; Commercial and Industrial; and Consumer and Other.

