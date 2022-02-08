Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 117.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.12% of HomeStreet worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HMST. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,493,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,844,000 after acquiring an additional 24,574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of HomeStreet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 377,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,375,000 after acquiring an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HMST. Wedbush raised HomeStreet from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $49.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.40 and its 200 day moving average is $45.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. HomeStreet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.75 and a fifty-two week high of $57.40.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. HomeStreet had a return on equity of 16.28% and a net margin of 31.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 8th. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is 18.32%.

HomeStreet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking and real estate lending services. It operates through the Commercial and Consumer Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers diversified financial products and services to its commercial and consumer customers through bank branches, and through automated teller machines (ATMs), online, mobile and telephone banking.

