Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its holdings in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 145.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,720 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned 0.10% of Safety Insurance Group worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Safety Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 404.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SAFT opened at $85.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.31. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.45 and a 1 year high of $87.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc engages in the management and provision of insurance services. It offers property and casualty insurance products which include commercial vehicles and fleets. The firm provides private passenger automobile, commercial automobile and homeowners insurance. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

