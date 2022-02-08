Martingale Asset Management L P Boosts Stock Position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMAT) by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,058 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 10,451 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of LeMaitre Vascular worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,065,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,115,834 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,420,000 after buying an additional 173,671 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 109.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 211,290 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $12,893,000 after buying an additional 110,593 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter worth $3,835,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 123.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 57,261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.80.

In other news, CFO Joseph P. Pellegrino, Jr. sold 807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $41,964.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

LMAT opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.90. The firm has a market cap of $915.89 million, a PE ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.36. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.48 and a 12 month high of $64.50.

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices and human tissue cryopreservation services. The company focuses on the design, marketing, sales, service, and technical support of medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease. Its products include balloon catheters, carotid shunts, biologic patches, radiopaque marking tape, anastomotic clips, remote endarterectomy devices, laparoscopic cholecystectomy devices, vascular grafts, and powered phlebectomy.

