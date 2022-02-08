Martingale Asset Management L P Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK)

Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) by 120.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,800 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of TriCo Bancshares worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in TriCo Bancshares during the third quarter worth $40,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $179,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TriCo Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

TCBK opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $42.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. TriCo Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $38.37 and a fifty-two week high of $51.66.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 34.53% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities research analysts predict that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. TriCo Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.38%.

TriCo Bancshares is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to retail customers and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers personal and business accounts, personal and business loans and credit, and personal and business services. The company was founded on October 13, 1981 and is headquartered in Chico, CA.

