Martingale Asset Management L P Invests $1.09 Million in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.15% of Manitowoc at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Street Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 1.2% during the third quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,862,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,892,000 after purchasing an additional 22,426 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 97.5% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 45,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 22,264 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 15.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 638,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,668,000 after purchasing an additional 20,419 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Manitowoc by 19.3% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 123,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 19,975 shares during the period. 74.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Manitowoc stock opened at $17.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.17 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 2.17.

Several research firms recently commented on MTW. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Manitowoc from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Manitowoc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Manitowoc from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Manitowoc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

