Martingale Asset Management L P Sells 55,530 Shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Martingale Asset Management L P lessened its holdings in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) by 47.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,530 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P owned about 0.14% of City Office REIT worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in City Office REIT by 46.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 137,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,213,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,568,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 775.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 80,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 71,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on City Office REIT from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $17.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. City Office REIT, Inc. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $21.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $764.81 million, a PE ratio of 17.22, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.43%.

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

