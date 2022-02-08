Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Masco were worth $2,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAS. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 752.8% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,078,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $171,038,000 after buying an additional 2,717,941 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Masco during the second quarter valued at $119,538,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Masco by 103.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,007,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $168,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,169 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in Masco by 123.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,211,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,279,000 after purchasing an additional 670,115 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Masco by 66.1% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,267,466 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,506,000 after purchasing an additional 504,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In related news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $671,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 21,674 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.85, for a total transaction of $1,448,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,941 shares of company stock valued at $3,237,460 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MAS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.67.

MAS stock opened at $60.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.21. Masco Co. has a 52 week low of $51.97 and a 52 week high of $71.06.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets, plumbing fittings and valves, showerheads and hand showers, bathtubs and shower enclosures, toilets, spas, and exercise pools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.