Masimo (MASI) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 15th. Analysts expect Masimo to post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MASI stock opened at $221.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $258.03 and its 200 day moving average is $271.82. Masimo has a one year low of $198.24 and a one year high of $305.21.

In related news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adam Mikkelson sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.01, for a total transaction of $150,006.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 85,661 shares of company stock worth $25,555,795. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Masimo from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Masimo Company Profile

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

