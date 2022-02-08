MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.370-$4.370 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $657.26 million-$657.26 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $629.55 million.MasterCraft Boat also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.050-$1.050 EPS.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MasterCraft Boat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.40.

Get MasterCraft Boat alerts:

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $27.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. MasterCraft Boat has a 12-month low of $23.04 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $521.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 2.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.51.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 61.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MasterCraft Boat will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 354.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 10.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. 82.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

Mastercraft Boat Holdings, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of boats. It operates through the MasterCraft, NauticStar, and Crest segments. The MasterCraft segment offers recreational performance boats used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing activities and general recreational boating under product brands, such as MasterCraft and Aviar .

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MasterCraft Boat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasterCraft Boat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.